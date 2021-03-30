Jack Shainman Gallery is pleased to present “Tristes Tropiques”, Richard Mosse’s expansive new body of work on view across the gallery’s 20th and 24th Street locations. “Tristes Tropiques” showcases a series of large-scale, aerial photographs documenting ongoing environmental exploitation across Brazil, stretching from the Pantanal wetlands in the southwest and across the Amazon Basin along a vast, advancing front line of deforestation, land invasion, agribusiness, illegal mining and environmental crime.

On view April 8 – May 15, 2021.