James Cohan is pleased to present “The Symmetry of Tears,” an exhibition of new paintings by Eamon Ore-Giron, on view from May 1 through June 5 at 48 Walker Street. This is Ore-Giron’s debut solo exhibition at James Cohan.

Multiplicity and simultaneity are central to Ore-Giron’s wide-ranging practice. Across his interconnected pursuits in painting, music, and video, he synthesizes formal histories to explore the visual, auditory, and experiential possibilities of cross-cultural influence. With “The Symmetry of Tears,” Ore-Giron presents new paintings from his ongoing Infinite Regress series, continuing to expand his investigation into abstraction.

Within this series, the artist’s totemic visual language is subject to an ongoing process of reformulation. In philosophy, infinite regress is a sequence of reasoning which never ends, a paradox of limitless regeneration that disproves the concept of fixed knowledge—in connecting one element to another, a third one is generated and so on, endlessly. Ore-Giron paints with highly-pigmented flashe on raw brown linen, creating evocative forms that recall religious iconography, sacred landscapes, and celestial bodies in cyclical passages of time. With simple geomoetic shapes that shift in and out of graphic fields of gold, the paintings in this series are each a variation on the one that came before, suggesting a trajectory of future iterations. Their chromatic planes play on spatial recession and optical perception as they trace an infinite path forward.