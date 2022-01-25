“JC Gallery has always been fond of figurative oil on canvas works. It became evident that Michael’s work is something to study, something that entertains you long after you first view it. Michael’s Inner Human and Human Frequency works guide me to that fleeting feeling when you fall asleep and are caught between reality and a dreamlike state. They provide a slight moment of panic, forcing you to check if the contorted human form you think you saw was real or only imagined.”

—James Ward, Director, JC Gallery (2021)

“My paintings, drawings and sculptures of imaginary human form explore the role of imagination in our inner and outer experiences.

I questioned human likeness, identity and their authenticity. I investigated how our imaginations may invent who we think we are, how we feel and perhaps colour everything we experience.

It was the decision to paint imaginary people that created the space and structure to explore my own depths of feeling, and more broadly how our imaginations behave to shape our reality.

My work practice principally aims to bring about a feeling of life, not in a narrative sense, but locked into the paint itself. As the figures and heads become more fractured and free, opportunities to imbue even more feeling into the paint is more compelling and urgent.

The figures are deliberately often not gender specific nor driven by a particular narrative or story. This ambiguity keeps the works open to interpretation and allows more of what I call life-ness to exist in the work.

As I develop the work practice, I remain committed to depicting imaginary humans that express a feeling of life. In parallel, I continue to explore philosophical questions about how much of life exists solely within.”

—Michael Pemberton (2021)

