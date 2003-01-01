SPOTLIGHT

Galerie Vera Munro, founded in Hamburg in 1977, works with a range of diverse artists who are active in different media such as painting, drawing, installation, sculpture, photography, and video. The gallery is the primary representative of both emerging and established contemporary artists, all of whom had their first shows in Hamburg with the gallery and have later been exhibited and collected by museums and institutions worldwide. The gallery is also known for its thematic group shows, often juxtaposing established artists such as Gerhard Richter, Donald Judd, and Blinky Palermo with mid-career and emerging artists. Most of the time these shows are accompanied by catalogs. The gallery looks forward to May 2020, when it will host an exhibition with Rosemarie Trockel—the very first project of the recently established Nick and Vera Munro Foundation.