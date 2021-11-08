Poetic Justice celebrates the work of artists Judith F. Baca, Mildred Howard, and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. These three innovative artists have for decades been creating complex works of beauty that evoke memory, history and emotion. The exquisite prose of their visual storytelling draws attention to less familiar perspectives surrounding community issues such as land use, the environment, housing, civil rights, police brutality, and immigration policy. Painting, installation, film, and monument making are used to relay both history and hope from within and about society. By addressing equity, social priorities, and their impact on communities, these accomplished visual artists and teachers engage with issues that are both local and global.

These pioneering artists build bridges and cross boundaries to create works that educate, move, and inspire people. Their participation in student organizing, the women’s movement, and self-determination provided lessons, tools, and content for their work as artists, scholars, and educators. This exhibition will include artworks dating from the early 1990s to the present.

On display from October 9, 2021 through June 19, 2022.