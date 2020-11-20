KABINETT is launching KOLAPSE, a global conversation to rethink the world.

From November 19th to February 21st, a group of artists, musicians, writers, film-makers, activists and leaders from around the world will join KABINETT to present works of art, music, cinema and participate in talks about the future of our planet and the challenges humanity is facing in the coming decades. KOLAPSE is an encounter to elevate our consciousness, watch films, listen to music and take action to battle our urgent climate and social crisis.