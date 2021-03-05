Kasmin is pleased to announce Lee Krasner: Collage Paintings 1938–1981. Presented in collaboration with the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, the exhibition will be on view at 509 West 27th Street from March 11 through April 24, 2021, accompanied by a fully-illustrated, hardcover catalogue. Featuring several masterpieces from the 1955 debut of Krasner’s collage paintings at the Stable Gallery, as well as significant works from the artist’s 2019–2021 traveling European retrospective, this exhibition provides American audiences with the opportunity to further examine one of Krasner’s most innovative practices.