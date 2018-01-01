SPOTLIGHT

The exhibition “White Black Death Gold” by Elisabeth Frieberg focuses on the most recent works on canvas by the Swedish artist. Frieberg’s abstract oil paintings are deeply influenced by nature, personal experiences, and encounters. Her palette is derived from landscapes she has traveled like the ones of New Mexico, Tuscany, and Canada. Through beaming colors and vibrating lines, she energetically transposes nature and the world around her onto the canvas. Frieberg’s works are done in several interweaving layers that often juxtapose various references and patterns. Her painterly ways of expression range from light playful brushstrokes in vivid colors to very accurate structures made in a technically driven process in which the artist draws exact lines with the help of tape which is later removed from the canvas.

The exhibition takes its title from a group of three works, each made in the same lustrous, heavy colour spectrum of black, gold, coagulated blood red, and a dark shade of sky blue. In Frieberg’s works, each color has its own reference, and is often charged with symbolic meaning. Further to the sensual quality they contribute to the paintings, Frieberg’s colours are conceptually linked to locations and their atmospheres—whether they are a product of her imagination or she has visited them in nature. During a long-term creative process, Frieberg starts with plein-air sessions in which she extracts the colours of her surroundings and captures them in color schedules on paper. Back in her studio, these samples serve as the fund on which she bases her paintings.