KEWENIG is pleased to present Liliane Tomasko’s first exhibition in the gallery’s space in Berlin. “We Sleep Where We Fall” focuses on the most recent works by the artist, who has dedicated herself to the themes of sleep, dreams and the unconscious, both on paper as well as on canvas and aluminium surfaces, for more than 20 years. Tomasko usually explores these using the motif of the abandoned, unmade bed, in which rumpled sheets cast almost topographical-looking folds.

The material of the bedding bears the traces of this nocturnal life. In the abstract works in the exhibition, the folds of the sheets dissolve into interwoven lines and overlapping layers of colour. They create depth and structure in the picture and deep-seated emotions seem to materialise in them. What emerges seems like dreamscapes, like thoughts and memories captured in material. Through her unbiased, intuitive use of colour, Tomasko captures the full spectrum of the human condition and emotions.

In Tomasko’s paintings, clearly defined brushstrokes often stand out against blurred sections. The artist uncovers what is hidden in the subconscious and captures it in her paintings. In doing so, she penetrates to the essential pillars of human existence: to longings and fears, to repressed and forgotten areas of our lives that remain mostly locked away from our consciousness and yet exert a powerful influence on us:

“Sleep to most is no more than a necessity. However, maybe during those hours spent in this almost unconscious state, something is illuminated that cannot be seen in the brightness of the day.” (L. Tomasko)

Liliane Tomasko (b. 1967, Zurich) lives and works in Tappan, NY, and in Königsdorf near Munich. A new book on her work with essays by Kirsten Voigt, Raphy Sarkissian and Kelly Grovier will be published in early April by Hatje Cantz.

Exhibition date: February 27 – April 17, 2021