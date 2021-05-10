Christian Boltanski’s exhibition “Danach” (‘Afterwards’), conceived as a Gesamtkunstwerk, gathersexamples of his most famous groups of works in which the core themes of his artistic practice – thetransience of the individual and remembering – are present.

Boltanski’s iconic installation “Coeur” (2005) is the centrepiece of the exhibition: throbbing bass tones penetrate all the rooms of the house through loudspeakers. A recording of Boltanski’s heartbeat is accompanied by the synchronous flickering of several light bulbs across three rooms on the first floor,becoming a symbol for the fragility of life and visualising the passing of time. At the same time, the work is “the last self-portrait” of the artist. It additionally represents the starting point for “Les Archives du Coeur” (2008), in which Boltanski has meanwhile collected over 70,000 recordings of heart sounds, which are now stored in an archive on the Japanese island of Teshima.

Many of the artist’s works resemble contemplative monuments; they stand for the significance of a collective memory and open up a space of remembrance. The atmospheric installation “Crépuscule” (1996) embodies the passing of time and transience. It consists of hundreds of luminous light bulbs, some of which go out day after day until the exhibition space lays in darkness.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, death has pushed its way further into the public, but also private consciousness. Against this background, the artist’s work gains an oppressive topicality. The city palace, usually illuminated with magnificent chandeliers, is bathed in cold, sparse light by LED strips hanging from the ceilings, so-called ‘Guirlandes’. In the haunting light of blue bulbs, the German word “Danach” is emblazoned – not only a reference to the afterlife or the question of what awaits us after death, but perhaps also to the time after the crisis, which is longed for with great hope.