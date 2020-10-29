We are pleased to present LOGBUCH, the fourth solo exhibition of Tatjana Valsang at Konrad Fischer Galerie. The painter, who lives in Wuppertal, graduated in 1993 from the Düsseldorf Academy of Art under Dieter Krieg. Since 2011 she is part of our program.

“Many of Valsang’s paintings appear primal and elemental, loosely biological or biomorphic in look, but each of them is arrived at though a mixture of material treatments, drawing their painterly energy through either dispersal, delineation or direction. These three tendencies all play an important part in the construction and choreography of her compositions–in their artistic energies–and can be discerned either operating individually within a canvas or simultaneously, all working together in unison, layer upon layer, within a single work.

In such works, we find waves of swirling, undulating, folding and unfolding forms coinciding with natural bleeds and contrasting with tight contours and consolidated outlines. Strong lines and colour coalesce, as do chance order.”

On view October 10 – January 9, 2021.