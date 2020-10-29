We are pleased to present “DIE WELT ERZÄHLT (ZWEIFACH, STERNFÖRMING)”, Harald Klingelhöller’s ninth solo exhibition. The sculptor, who teaches at the Staatliche Akademie der Bildenden Künste Karlsruhe, has been exhibiting continuously at Konrad Fischer Galerie since 1983.

Most of Harald Klingelhöller’s sculptures are preceded by linguistic formulations of ideas, memories and suggestions that, after being written down, are partially and repeatedly saved in these sculptures and linked to a spatial experience. Examples of these recurring abstract or poetic textual structures are “Ich bin hier, Du bist hier” (“I am here, you are here”), “In landscapes reacting to words”, “Das Meer bei Ebbe geträumt” (“Dreaming the sea at low tide”) or “Die Welt erzählt” (“The world is telling”), to name just a few. These can be found in the current exhibition in four different sculptural approaches: in the “Sternförmigen” (star-shaped), the “Schwebenden” (floating), the “Schrankversion” (cabinet version) and the “Echo”.

Klingelhöller puts the stars at our feet, so to speak. In order to be able to keep them on the ground, he uses solid metal profiles made of copper, brass or lead with a trapezoidal cross-section. The dimensions of the upper viewing sides of the individual star rays are determined by the dimensions of the printed title-giving words, their number by the shape of the star to be formed, hence, for example, “The world is told (twofold, star-shaped)”.

On view October 10 – January 9, 2021.