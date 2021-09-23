Kouri + Corrao Gallery is thrilled to present Amanda Banker’s first solo exhibition “Saturday Morning Still Life”, on view from October 8 to November 19, 2021.

This new body of work combines traditional Venetian oil painting techniques with surreal portrayals of animated female characters. This is something she has been developing from childhood — “I constantly waffled between creating animated shorts and imitating the old masters,” Banker explains. After studying animation at Cal State Fullerton and working as a freelance animator in LA, she returned to New Mexico with the intent to pursue a more classical painting style.

The female characters, which Banker loosely bases on 1920’s tube animation designs, are lewd, sexual and appear bendable and boneless. A new vision of the female nude; one that is no longer weak and demure, but bold and lustful. Due to their cartoon appearance, Banker tests the boundaries of blatant sexuality and carnal desires, which would otherwise translate to pornography. Her re-assessed nudes not only explore brazen female sexuality, but also the representative limitations western culture places on it. “My work is always about hope and possibility” says Banker. “I strive to see beyond the subject itself and work at an intuitive level to create striking, unique images with vision about the human condition.”

Banker’s characters are nestled among realistic items reminiscent of Dutch still life paintings, resulting in a stark dichotomy between the nude and it’s environment. This polarity consequentially pushes the nude into the primary visual focus.

Banker often includes sketchy animated characters in her work. These “imps” embody chaos, vice and inherent hedonism, which she chalks up to various aspects of human psyche. They exert an implicit force on the main character and, in a sense, liberate them from sexual taboos.

