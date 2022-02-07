Jen Pack’s solo exhibition 나의 형체 (This Is The Shape Of Me) includes multiple mediums and manifestations of color exploration. Her large-scale, interactive thread installation, sewn fabric wall-sculptures and framed works on synthetic vellum examine light, shadow, and space. Manipulating whimsical threads to create architectural shapes, Pack illustrates the changing genders assigned to craft and optical art. “I explore intersections and liminal spaces through form, material, and color. The process of making is kinetic as well as spiritual and involves practices of woodworking, sewing, drawing with thread and pencil—and, more recently—performance,” Pack explains. “My work does not feel like a choice, more like an imperative / innate impulse / way of Being. I didn’t wonder what I would ‘be’ when I grew up, only if I could make it work with external societal demands.”

Jen Pack identifies as a color explorer. A profoundly personal process, Pack “attempts to see into the depths of color, past outer distractions to meaning that resides within deconstructed forms, and listen to the hum of murmuring color.” She explains that “the collapsing of genres, spaces, identities, and norms is integral to my work, as are the tensions that manifest in the sound of color created through vibration and dissonance and the songs they create in resolving those tensions.”

“나의 형체 (This Is The Shape Of Me) creates a shadow habitat to explore the relationship between the twins: dark-light, joy-grief, healing-wounding, physical-spiritual. It is a space for the abstraction of everyday life to be recognized and take form as symbol. There are disparate variances in the included bodies of work that I hope present as an integrated holarchy. It’s a leap of faith—in the work and in myself!”

