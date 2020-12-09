Kukje Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of work by Jenny Holzer. For more than forty years, language has been Holzer’s primary medium. Through incisive aphorisms and poetic texts, she engages with pressing social issues and injustices. The artist’s iconic phrases, as well as those she selects from other sources, confront and disarm viewers, creating public spaces that are both stark and emotional. Spanning the gallery’s K2 and K3 spaces, the exhibition brings together recent paintings and watercolors, stoneworks, and electronic signs, each deploying text of a distinct nature. Inviting viewers to read and contemplate political and personal texts through different sensory experiences, Holzer creates a platform of oscillation between the realms of feeling and knowledge, the individual and the collective.

Holzer’s ongoing Redaction Paintings series bedecks the walls of K2. Using oil on linen, the artist translates government documents released by the Freedom of Information Act into paintings. One wall of K2 is transformed into a grid of Holzer’s newest watercolors, which are based on the US government’s “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election,” known as the Mueller report. Placed before the paintings are Holzer’s stoneworks, including various sizes of footstools and benches engraved with text. The tactile experience of tracing the letters cut in stone with one’s own hands provides an opportunity to reconsider the automated process of reading, opening doors to a conscious discernment and appreciation of emotion and comprehension. In K3, four LED signs—a medium Holzer has been using since the early 1980s—further manifest the artist’s exploration of text mediated by materials.

IT’S CRUCIAL TO HAVE AN ACTIVE FANTASY LIFE is Holzer’s third solo exhibition at Kukje Gallery. For more information, please visit www.kukjegallery.com/.