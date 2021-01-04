Kukje Gallery is pleased to announce “NEW WORKS”, a solo exhibition of the French contemporary artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, on view from December 17, 2020, through January 31, 2021. Following Othoniel’s first solo show at Kukje Gallery in 2016, this exhibition will be his second with the gallery and also his first held in the newly renovated K1 building. “NEW WORKS” will be installed across the two exhibition spaces on the ground floor of the building and will include glass sculptures, lithographs of watercolor drawings, and paintings which mark a new milestone in Othoniel’s artistic practice. All of these new works were created during the lockdown caused by Covid-19. The exhibition not only presents a “new” and emboldening body of work during this period of distress, but also embodies the artist’s commitment to aesthetic contemplation and the immutable beauty that remains even during our current chaos.

Jean-Michel Othoniel’s varied artistic vocabulary takes inspiration from spiritual practices and religious traditions rooted in different cultures and generations, as well as from his own personal experiences. Employing “transformable” materials such as glass, sulfur, and wax, the artist deftly uses a wide range of techniques and experiments that can implement “acts of intervention,” where materials evolve and change in form through the application of external forces such as fire and air. Additionally, Othoniel has expanded the boundaries of his practice by collaborating with skilled craftsmen based in Italy, Japan, India, and Mexico.

“NEW WORKS” is Othoniel’s second solo exhibition at Kukje Gallery. For more information, please visit www.kukjegallery.com/.