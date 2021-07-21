Kukje Gallery is pleased to present “Treasure Island,” a solo exhibition of the Australian contemporary artist Daniel Boyd on view from June 17 through August 1, 2021. The exhibition will be Boyd’s second solo presentation with the gallery following “Recalcitrant Radiance,” which was held at the gallery’s Busan space in 2019, and also marks the artist’s first exhibition in Seoul. Installed across the gallery’s K1 and K2 spaces, “Treasure Island” will present new paintings and multimedia works. Through his art, Boyd has continuously questioned the hegemonic Western gaze in interpreting Australian history and has challenged typical notions of perception. Comprised of approximately twenty-five new works, “Treasure Island” continues to develop the artist’s practice of reinterpreting the world’s order across different temporalities and borders, through literature, cinema, and history.

“Treasure Island” alludes to the eponymous novel by Robert Louis Stevenson (1850–94). Boyd first began referencing the novel early in his artistic career, as part of his “No Beard” series (2005–09) in which he depicted famous figures in Australian colonial history such as Captain James Cook and Sir Joseph Banks, but using piracy as a way to reframe these historical icons. Two works, Untitled (FAEORIR) and Untitled (TIM), directly touch on the novel; the former paints a portrait of the author and the latter depicts the map of Treasure Island. The exhibition also showcases a series of new paintings inspired by personal objects once owned by Stevenson which are now held in the University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing Museum collection. In particular, Boyd draws inspiration from a colorful dinner plate Stevenson once used and owned. Using this reference as a starting point, the artist explores different ways in engaging with “Treasure Island” and touches on his interest in collections and institutions, and the ways in which objects accumulate associations as they move between contexts. Boyd’s research-based commission entitled Pediment/Impediment (2020) is currently on view at the Chau Chak Wing Museum until June 27, 2021.