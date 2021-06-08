“She lives in the blurry world where images can come from anywhere and where most of our experience, even with paintings, comes from reproductions, which have somehow desensitized our experience of the physical world. Elizabeth brings us to the experience of a deeper, more intense reality—this very physical world which we have tended to forget. It is in the physical world that we love, that we feel pain, that we interact: writing can somehow be digitalized—typing on a computer, even speaking to an App that then turns your voice into a text—but painting, hardly. Or at least it is embedded within the actuality of the material. When looking at the perfect world of Elizabeth Peyton, we are not looking at photographs: we are looking at a perfect image made from so many brushstrokes over four decades now. All of this is material. All of this is physical. And exists somewhere else too.” —Donatien Grau

Elizabeth Peyton’s new body of work includes the concerns of love, intimacy, and time passing with a heightened awareness of the interconnectedness of life.

An inspiration for the show came from the films of Wong Kar Wai—his way of turning one of the most painful things—loss—the loss of love or impossibility of connection, into beauty—in one way making a place to experience these feelings and soothe them at the same time.

Exhibition date: June 15 – July 31, 2021