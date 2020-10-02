Kerlin Gallery is delighted to present “Double-M, Double-X” as the second exhibition of our autumn program. Bringing together ten artists in a stimulating and eclectic presentation, this group show celebrates the breadth, diversity and vitality of contemporary painting. Offering a rich array of ideas, approaches and contrasting voices, the exhibition includes work from: Leiko Ikemura, Merlin James, Brian Maguire, Isabel Nolan, Nano Reid, Sean Scully, Trevor Shimizu, Caragh Thuring, Liliane Tomasko, and Charline von Heyl.

For more information, please visit our website: www.kerlingallery.com/exhibitions/double-m-double-x