Mary Corse presents an exhibition of all new work for her second show in London at Lisson Gallery, with work exhibited indoors and outside in the gallery’s courtyard. While the exhibition serves as a timely reflection on our current period in history – with most of the works completed in 2020 in the artist's studio in Topanga, Los Angeles – the show is also a marker of Corse’s practice to date, with these new works directly referencing different series developed throughout her career. In the presentation, the language that threads through all of the artist’s work can be viewed in variations through history, from the 1960s to 2020.

Corse, recognized early in her career with inclusions in important exhibitions at the Whitney Museum, LACMA and the Guggenheim, has more recently received wide international acclaim. She has spent the last 50 years creating groundbreaking art that examines the realms of human perception, combining a philosophical quest for the portrayal of the infinite with a highly skilled methodical and scientific rigour. Corse’s fascination with abstraction began early – studying Willem de Kooning, Hans Hofmann and Josef Albers – and in 1964, she moved to Los Angeles to enroll at the Chouinard Art Institute (now the California Institute of the Arts). Corse was one of the few women associated with the California-based Light and Space movement, but while many of the artists moved into sculpture and installation, Corse was focused on painting while discovering unconventional means through which to not just represent, but embody, light.

