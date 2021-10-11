Lisson Gallery is pleased to present “Leon Polk Smith: Prairie Moon,” an exhibition of works by Leon Polk Smith, organized by the curator, writer, and art historian, Lynn Zelevansky, opening September 9. While recognized as a forerunner of American hard-edge painting, whose innovative abstractions of the 1950s were highly influential, the Oklahoma-born Smith often went unappreciated during his lifetime. This exhibition, featuring works spanning nearly fifty years of his career, from his struggle with the legacy of Mondrian to his impact on the language of abstraction and his acknowledgment, later in life, of the influence on his art of the rural prairies of Oklahoma, where he grew up, and the importance of his Cherokee heritage.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue edited by art historian, curator and writer Lynn Zelevansky. It features new scholarship by Zelevanksy; Elizabeth Buhe, a twentieth- and twenty-first-century art scholar; and a reproduction of a 1968 essay by the legendary critic Lawrence Alloway. Representing three generations, these diverse perspectives provide a rich and complex discussion on the artist’s legacy, and unprecedented insight to his career.

Leon Polk Smith’s work has been the subject of two solo institutional exhibitions this year. “Leon Polk Smith: Hiding in Plain Sight” was on view at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, from February 5 to July 3, 2021. The world’s preeminent museum for the presentation, interpretation and advancement of American Indian art, The Heard's exhibition took as its starting point Smith's upbringing in Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation Territory, pairing outstanding examples of late nineteenth and early twentieth century works of Indigenous art from Oklahoma Territory, including beadwork, hide painting, and ribbon applique, with more than forty of Smith’s paintings. “Big Form, Big Space,” curated by Nigel Prince and on view at the Contemporary Art Gallery (CAG) in Vancouver from May 14 to August 22, 2021, focused on paintings and works on paper in Smith’s oeuvre from the 1950s, tracing the influence of his Indigenous background but also investigating his departure from the European modernists and his own experiences living in New York.