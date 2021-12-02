From October 30, 2021 – January 8, 2022, Louis Stern Fine Arts is pleased to present Benjamin, Maloof & McIntosh.

This exhibition, celebrating the mid-century modern aesthetic in its many expressions, marries paintings and sculpture by Karl Benjamin, Sam Maloof’s furniture designs, and ceramic sculpture by Harrison McIntosh. The three men were friends as well as members of the blossoming art scene centered around Claremont, California, which grew into a hub of artistic innovation and cross-pollination during the postwar era. Characterized by minimal lines, synthesis of organic and geometric forms, and restrained decoration, these works are unified by the streamlined sensibility that flourished in art, design, and architecture in mid-century America.

These works are natural and harmonious companions. McIntosh’s serene, egglike forms are reflected in the neat parabolic slashes of green and red that seem to hover in space in a 1957 painting by Benjamin. Benjamin’s Interlocking Forms, 1959, with its jagged, tightly-fitting ochre and umber color forms, echoes the visible mortise and tenon joints of a Maloof chair. The sweeping curves of Maloof’s famous rocking chair design give the impression of a graceful, purposeful paint stroke in wood. Conversing in a common tongue across mediums, these works by Benjamin, Maloof, and McIntosh tell a story of artists in community and the creative influences of their shared time and place.