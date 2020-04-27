“Arte Povera” is a comprehensive panorama of twelve artists whose practices were seminal to the Arte Povera movement: Giovanni Anselmo, Alighiero Boetti, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Luciano Fabro, Jannis Kounellis, Mario Merz, Marisa Merz, Giulio Paolini, Pino Pascali, Giuseppe Penone, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Gilberto Zorio.

This exhibition presents the Olnick Spanu Collection’s core of Post-War Italian art. The entire space is devoted to this generation of Italian artists.

Their work came at a defining moment in the 1960s, as Italy transitioned into an era of burgeoning industrialization and student rebellion following the decline of the Marshall Plan’s “economic miracle” of the 1950s. The artists aimed to eradicate the boundaries between media, nature, and art under the mantra “Art is Life.”

The term Arte Povera, coined by art critic Germano Celant in 1967 to mean “impoverished art,” aimed to distill the radical stance of artists who were dissatisfied with the values established by Italy’s political, industrial, and cultural institutions. Following the movement’s inception by Celant, 1968 was a year of seismic social and political change across the globe, reflected in the art of the time.

50 years later, this exhibition presents 76 artworks that adopt a variety of formal and conceptual approaches across multiple mediums—painting, sculpture, photography, works on paper, installation—in an effort to display the evolution of each artist’s career.

You may take a digital tour of the space while the museum remains closed.