On view at Magazzino Italian Art from May 8, 2021 through January 10, 2022, “Nivola: Sandscapes” is a special exhibition dedicated to the work of artist Costantino Nivola, Sardinian born and longtime resident of Springs, NY. The exhibition explores the artist’s pioneering process of sandcast sculpting. Featuring a selection of approximately fifty works from the early 1950s to the 1970s, including sandcast reliefs, carved concrete sculptures, and rarely seen maquettes of his most important architectural commissions, this focused presentation will examine the artistic process, range of influences, and notable impact that Nivola had on modern urban architecture and design.

“Nivola: Sandscapes” includes rarely seen work from the artist's family estate as well as major institutional and private loans. The exhibition is curated by Magazzino's 2020-21 Scholar-in-Residence, Teresa Kittler, with curatorial assistant Chiara Mannarino, and is organized in collaboration with the Nivola Foundation and with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Washington, DC.

Born in Orani, Sardinia, Costantino Nivola (1911–88) began his career as a graphic designer in Milan. In 1938, he was forced to flee fascist Italy with his German-Jewish wife, Ruth Guggenheim. The couple arrived in New York City in 1939 and quickly became part of its flourishing art scene, counting artists such as Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, and Saul Steinberg among their close friends. They eventually settled in the hamlet of Springs on the East End of Long Island, which became a renewing source of inspiration for Nivola.

“Nivola: Sandscapes” examines the sandcasting techniques that the artist developed in the late 1940s, merging his overlapping interest in sculpture, painting, Sardinian iconography and the human figure. His method involved carving into wet sand and filling the negative form with plaster. Nivola continued to evolve his technique over time and experimented with different materials.

