Marlborough Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of artwork by Magdalena Abakanowicz and Anselm Kiefer that is at once timely and representative of a particular historical thread throughout Marlborough’s storied legacy since its founding in 1946. Beyond echoes of trauma and anguish materialized in their diverse bodies of work, each artist expanded the scope of their respective practice out of a parallel necessity.

Abakanowicz is widely recognized for her installations of bronze and burlap standing figures, called crowds, whose uncanny burlap exteriors bear the distinct markings of the artist’s handiwork, like scars on human skin. More recently, however, a number of museums have enriched their collections with her fiber works, which had been dismissed previously as craft.

In the 1960s, Abakanowicz taught herself how to dye and weave discarded rope to create immense, suspended, anatomical forms within her small living space in Warsaw. Despite the humble nature of her materials, these works achieved an architectural scale that defied classification. It was this obfuscation, in fact, that allowed Abakanowicz to export her works out of the soviet bloc—as craft, no less—and to exhibit them in the West as sculpture. Anna and Helena of 1964 are such pieces, for which the artist was awarded the Grand Prix at the 1965 Biennial of São Paolo.

Anselm Kiefer’s work serves as a German counterpoint to Abakanowicz’s wounded presences. His work materializes a conscious, reactionary vision of the occupation and decimation that shaped Abakanowicz’s native Poland during the war. In spite of their opposing origins, both artists transmute bleak, tormented realities into works of mythical frailty. As in the boundary-pushing textile works of Abakanowicz, Kiefer’s work evinces his steadfast belief in art’s transgressive potential.

In Kiefer’s Ich halte alle Indien in meiner Hand (I am holding all of India in my Hand), 2003, the viewer can sense the textural richness of Kiefer’s impasto that appears as ruptured earth, desert ground, confluent with the protruding, oxidized, cages that create new spaces within and beyond themselves. There is in this work, expressed through the presence of the suspended burlap hand, an allusion to touch, captivity, and freedom above all else.