Artworks impart strong impressions that remain with us long after we view them. Noting this inherent power, Mana Contemporary’s “Implied Scale” exhibition highlights the poignant works of Catherine Chalmers, Zaria Forman, Jeff Frost, Ted Kim, and James Prosek, which raise awareness about the many facets of climate change. Working together, artists and scientists have the ability to imply the scale and effects of climate change while informing the public on how we can start to reverse it.

The artists deeply embedded themselves in the research and production of their works, which is translated into the immersive experience of the exhibition. Forman’s installation wraps the room, documenting her travels to the most remote regions of the world. Artist Jeff Frost trained as a firefighter to create his film, California on Fire, shown in a darkened industrial theater that amplifies his examination of what it means to experience loss. Each artist fully committed to expressing the serious nature of the human relationship to—and effect on—the environment.

Curated by Kele McComsey, Implied Scale features Catherine Chalmers, Zaria Forman, Jeff Frost, Ted Kim, and James Prosek.

