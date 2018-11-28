SPOTLIGHT

Marian Goodman Gallery New York is very pleased to announce an exhibition of new work by Gerhard Richter, on view from Friday, 28 February through Saturday, 25 April 2020. The exhibition will present new abstract paintings and new drawings from the past three years, as well as a series of ink-jet prints from 2012, and overpainted photos from 2008.

The current exhibition marks the return to abstract painting that has been at the core of Gerhard Richter’s practice since he returned to the brush and squeegee in 2014, following a period of exploration from 2008 forward of digital technologies applied to painting in the Strips­—and chance techniques in the poured lacquer Reverse Glass works. Richter’s return to painting at this juncture included an important cycle of abstract works, Birkenau, which utilized abstraction in an inspired confrontation with history, and new landscapes which focused on erasure of the figurative in favor of the abstract.

In the South Gallery is a series of works on paper from 2018–19, which are among the most recent drawings by Richter. Often conceived of independently and at various intervals from the paintings, the abstract drawings seem to exist outside of representation. In these works, articulated planes and zones of geometric space intersect with both architectural and free-form graphic lines, frottage, erasure, and color.