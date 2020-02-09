SPOTLIGHT

Marian Goodman Gallery London is pleased to present the first UK solo exhibition of Rineke Dijkstra since 2010. The exhibition will include the UK premiere of Night Watching (2019), a video installation commissioned and first shown at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam in 2019.

Night Watching (2019), a three-screen video installation, features 14 different groups of people observing and speaking in front of Rembrandt’s large iconic painting The Night Watch (1642). Each group’s conversation varies from visual descriptions to conjectures on the circumstances in which the painting was created. A group of Dutch schoolgirls discuss whether Rembrandt gave the only woman in the painting the face of his wife Saskia; Japanese businessmen consider the painting’s potential for tourism; and a group of young artists discuss what it must feel like to make such an incomparable masterpiece. The scenes in the video are sequenced to explore the different ways a viewer might relate to a painting and its subject. The first groups speculate about what they are seeing: for instance, a dog painted in a vague manner, or an illuminated girl. They are followed by groups who link similar observations to their own personal lives, making comparisons between past and current society. The final groups examine the painting within an art historical context.

Rineke Dijkstra is most known for her photographic portraits. In particular, she is known for foregrounding the intimacy of the photographic medium: how time is embodied to reveal transitory moments or passages of change; how exchange between sitter, photographer, and spectator is both contingent and resonant; and photography’s revelation and reflection of the self.

—Citing text by Hans den Hartog Jager on the work Night Watching.