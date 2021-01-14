Marian Goodman Gallery is very pleased to present the first historical exhibition of Multiples, Inc., the art publishing company founded by Marian Goodman and a few partners in the 1960s. The show, curated by Dieter Schwarz, will open on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 through Saturday, February 27, 2021 and will be accompanied by a complete catalogue of the editions.

During its existence, Multiples, Inc. published seminal editions with some of the most important artists of the 20th century over a period of almost three decades between 1966 and 1992. The exhibition at the Marian Goodman Gallery, New York gathers for the first time a selection of over 150 editions published by Multiples, Inc. in collaboration with over 70 artists. On view will be works in a broad variety of media ranging from objects, works on Plexiglas, jewelry, and furniture pieces to an extensive selection of prints, portfolios and artist books.

Multiples, Inc. was founded in 1965 in New York by a group of five partners, some of which had already been producing editioned banners with contemporary artists as part of the Betsy Ross Flag and Banner Company. Multiples, Inc. opened its first gallery on Madison Avenue (close to 74th Street), where it exhibited its own editions as well as those of various other U.S. and European publishers. In 1966, Multiples, Inc. published its first portfolio, Four on Plexiglas, with works by Philip Guston, Barnett Newman, Claes Oldenburg, and Larry Rivers.