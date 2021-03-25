Marian Goodman Gallery, New York is very pleased to announce an exhibition by Giuseppe Penone opening on Tuesday 9 March through Saturday 17 April 2021. The exhibition will feature a series of canvas works titled Leaves of Grass (2013) which are being shown for the first time, alongside individual sculptures made concurrently (2014-2015), and a series of drawings (2014).

The canvas works in the North Gallery take as a point of departure Walt Whitman’s first edition of Leaves of Grass (1855), currently on loan from The Morgan Library. Penone’s Leaves of Grass is comprised of twelve canvases in total which correspond to the twelve original poems of Whitman’s first edition. Six of the works are presented here and a selection will be included in a forthcoming exhibition at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France (BNF), Paris in the Fall of 2021.

In the South Gallery, the 2015 bronze sculpture Artemide (Artemis) bears a twofold identity, being the cast of a real tree and evoking at the same time the female body as the title suggests, implying nature and fertility, interior and exterior, positive and negative forms. Nearby are the Indistinti Confini -Contatto (Indistinct Boundaries .Contact) works from 2015: trees of carved marble which explore boundaries between positive and negative as well as the sculptural process itself, the bronze invoking the impression in wax.