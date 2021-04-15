Marlborough New York is pleased to celebrate the work of Red Grooms with a survey of his multidimensional visions realized between 1974 and now. Composed of over 30 paintings and “sculpto-picto-ramas,” the exhibition will explore the artist’s unique methods of execution and reverberating sensibilities. The accompanying publication documenting the installation will feature a text by Thomas Micchelli, noted contributor to The Brooklyn Rail and Hyperallergic.

For over six decades, Red Grooms has embraced all things New York and served as a major chronicler of its famously frenetic lifestyle. Always vibrant, inventive, and witty, Red has reinforced the pride that New Yorkers have for their city. As somewhat of an outsider—originally from Nashville, with early sojourns to Provincetown and Chicago—Grooms has been able to clearly witness what makes the city so unique.

Red Grooms was born in 1937 in Nashville, Tennessee and has lived and worked in New York since 1957. Grooms emerged in the early sixties as a practitioner of performance art, indie film, and happenings at the dawn of Pop Art. He quickly became noted for his immersive installations such as The City of Chicago (1968), The Discount Store (1971), Ruckus Rodeo (1975) and Ruckus Manhattan (1976). Grooms’ works have graced numerous public collections, including The Museum of Modern Art, New York, the Modern Art Museum, Fort Worth, The Hirshhorn Museum, Washington, D.C., The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, the Moderna Museet, Stockholm, among others.