Matthew Marks is pleased to announce “Terry Winters: Table of Contents,” the next exhibition in his gallery at 522 West 22nd Street. The exhibition includes nine paintings on linen, five paintings on paper, and a set of twenty-six grisaille drawings. All are being exhibited for the first time.

Winters’s work returns us to the life of abstraction on molecular, cosmic, and compositional levels. His materials inform his images, often in surprisingly direct fashion. The paintings on linen, most measuring seven feet tall by five feet wide, are made with oil, wax, and resin. With careful attention to the attributes of his pigments, Winters achieves a color palette of exceptional depth and vibrance. The paintings on paper, each filling a large sheet from edge to edge, are created through a parallel process, and the flatness of their support transmits both the immediacy of his markings and the imaginary spaces of their content.

Drawing has long been a central component of Winters’s art. (In 2018 the Drawing Center in New York presented “Terry Winters: Facts and Fictions,” a four-decade survey of his drawings.) On view here is “Table of Contents” (2020), a series of twenty-six works in graphite, ink, and wax. Executed on tab dividers designed for three-ring binders, these drawings depict a range of structures and patterns, and vividly demonstrate the medium’s generative role in his practice.

