David Nolan Gallery is pleased to present a selection of new and recent works by Mel Kendrick, David Hartt and Wardell Milan. In the main gallery are new sculptures and wall-mounted wood reliefs by Mel Kendrick. In the north gallery is a presentation of two photogravures and woven tapestry by David Hartt, as well as a painting and collage by Wardell Milan. The exhibitions at the gallery are intended to augment and champion recent significant exhibitions by the artists at major institutions. A large survey show on the work of Mel Kendrick will open at the Addison Museum of American Art in Andover, MA, which will travel to the Parrish Art Museum. Hartt’s work is included in a ground-breaking exhibition at Museum of Modern Art, New York entitled “Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America” and is the subject of a solo exhibition at the Glass House, New Canaan, CT. Wardell Milan will likewise be the subject of solo exhibition at the Bronx Museum, opening in June 2021.