Miles McEnery Gallery is pleased to announce “Mindscapes,” a presentation of seventy-two new paintings by Ryan McGinness. The exhibition will open on 15 October at 520 West 21st Street and remain on view through 14 November. “Mindscapes” is accompanied by a fully-illustrated publication featuring an essay by Jori Finkel and interview with Eric Shiner.

“Mindscapes”—a singular installation comprising a painting of paintings—points to the artist’s interest in exploring the tension between the site-specificity of murals and the commodification of canvas painting that began in the seventeenth century. The installation reveals the dichotomy between an exuberant and irrepressible universe that exists beneath the relatively serene superficial. Materialized in pearlescent and fluorescent paints overlaid with metal leaf, it forces a high-fidelity in-person viewing experience of the work. Manifested on an architectural scale, the seventy-two different canvases displayed in nine standard sizes share common motifs and colors in a cohesive 127-foot-long composition.

McGinness grew up in the skate and surf culture of Virginia Beach where he learned to silkscreen in high school. While at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, he further developed his interest in screen-painting as a curatorial assistant at The Andy Warhol Museum. Materially rooted in the Warholian tradition, McGinness distinguishes his own acrylic on canvas painting practice with the reminder that while Warhol was interested in anti-art, he, conversely, is acutely interested in art itself. He continually seeks the essential truth within his original iconic drawings, freed from both the artist and spectator.

Ryan McGinness lives and works in New York, NY. His work is included in the collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY; Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY; Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VA; Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, CA and Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati, OH, among others.