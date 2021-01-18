Miles McEnery Gallery is pleased to announce its representation of Douglas Melini. A solo exhibition will open in Fall 2021. Melini's hard-edged abstract paintings use color, geometry and pattern to create an eccentric visual experience for the viewer. For over the past twenty years, Melini has explored the abstract and pictorial nature of image making.

Most recently Melini’s work has engaged with the landscape, focusing on abstraction in nature. The artist refers to these new works as Tree Paintings. The paintings are made from weathered, reclaimed wood, then stained, and merged with paintings made from densely applied layers of oil paint on linen. The juxtaposition of the naturally eroded surface of the wood with hand applied, brushed layers of accumulated oil paint creates an enticingly meticulous texture. The work conflates the visual realms of geometric abstraction with the natural order of environmental creation.

Douglas Melini (b. In 1972 in New York, NY) received his Bachelor of Arts from Maryland, College Park in 1994 and his Master of Fine Arts from California Institute of the Arts in 1997. He completed an artist residencey at the Marie Walsh Sharpe Art Foundation, Brooklyn, NY in 2011-2012. Recent solo exhibitions include “Into the Woods,” SOCO Gallery, Charlotte, NC; “Starry Sky,” Van Doren Waxter, New York, NY and “When the Moon Hangs on the Wall: Landscapes, Seascapes, and Abstracts,” Schneider Museum of Art, Ashland, OR.

His work may be found in the collections of The Daimler Collection, Berlin, Germany; The Jill and Peter Kraus Collection, Dutchess County, NY; Neuberger Berman LLC, New York, NY; The Progressive Corporation, Cleveland, OH and The Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery Collection at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, New York.