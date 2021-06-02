Miles McEnery Gallery is delighted to announce its representation of Danny Ferrell.

Danny Ferrell’s portraits are visions of intimate daydreams representing the artist’s friends and peers. Colorful, gregarious, and with a deep appreciation for beauty, the artist is “humbled by the ineffable cosmic hand that imbues our world with magic.” This is manifested in the artist’s alluring muses, abundant in life and color.

Ferrell’s color palette is culled from the sublime skyscapes of Giovanni Battista Tiepolo and Thomas Cole, the camp photographs of Pierre et Gilles, and the acid-washed aesthetic of Ed Paschke. Dreamfully romantic and enchantingly seductive, the sitters in Ferrell’s portraits often express the melodrama conveyed in the work of George Tooker.

“These are my friends and people that I have an emotional resonance with. I want to put positive images of gay men and queer identifying individuals into the world, so we can diversify the often tragic canon of LGBTQ film and art.” Ethereal landscapes surround the sitters to reinforce the importance of self-discovery and reinvent the role of the male figure in the canon of landscape painting.

Danny Ferrell (b. 1991 in Flint, Michigan) completed his Master of Fine Arts at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2016 and his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Pennsylvania State University in 2014.

Recent solo exhibitions include “Honey,” Marinaro, NewYork, NY; “Magic Hour,” Galerie Pact, Paris, France; “Behind the Curtain” (with Hiba Schahbaz and Sophia Narrett), Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami, FL; “Solo Booth,” New Art Dealers Alliance, PACT, New York, NY and “He’s American” (with Devan Shimoyama), Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Pittsburgh, PA.

He is the recipient of many awards including the Rhode Island School of Design Graduate Fellowship and the Creative Achievement Award, Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA.

Ferrell lives and works in Pittsburgh, PA.