Mudam Luxembourg – Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean presents the launch of “Me, Family,” an online platform presenting works by 24 artists from 14 countries. Accompanied by a new publication, public programme and collection displays at the museum, this online platform is part of an extensive project, “Me, Family. Portrait of a Young Planet,” that takes inspiration from the iconic exhibition “The Family of Man.” Curated by Edward Steichen (1879, Bivange, Luxembourg–1973, West Redding, Connecticut) for the Museum of Modern Art, New York in 1955, the exhibition is presented on permanent display at Clervaux Castle in Luxembourg since 1994.

Intended as a portrait of humanity at the beginning of the 21st century, “Me, Family. Portrait of a Young Planet” reflects on a broad range of subjects that include technological progress, digital innovation, pleasure, fun and individuality as well as the darker aspects of alienation, social inequality, war and identity crises. Addressing topical issues that relate to the flow of information and data in our globalised society, the artists featured on this platform variously confront a complex reality that is at once frenetically connected and under constant surveillance.

Conceived by Base Design in collaboration with curators Francesco Bonami and Emanuela Mazzonis di Pralafera and architect and curator Luigi Alberto Cippini, this interactive platform invites visitors to become real-time avatars, or virtual entities interacting with each other and immersing themselves in the artworks that are presented in a hitherto unseen format.

An associated program, available on the platform and on Mudam Instagram account during live interviews, gives the possibility to hear artists, scholars and curators around thematics related to the works presented on the platform or contemporary events. These contributions are intended to activate the platform as a space for debate.

Please visit mefamily.mudam.com to experience the online platform.