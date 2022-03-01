Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art presents a solo exhibition of work by Texas artist, Cruz Ortiz. “Los Jardines” is the artist finding a gradual understanding of himself and his work through painting.

“Where I stand in this moment in human history—on these ancestral lands—this tierra under our feet—my experiences as a human within the ever changing inter-intra social cultural political storms that weather my skin—I have been positioned for survival—to always be on—to constantly hopscotch my social posture before entities that are responsible for my exhaustion - so as not to give them a chance to chew out more from me—I know—it's pretty dark—but this is why I dig in—I have no choice but to creatively reposition myself into having hope for something better—like dancing or walking through a garden—I find myself.”

—Cruz Ortiz