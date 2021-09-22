Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art is pleased to announce its first solo exhibition with artist Petah Coyne. Her exhibition, “A Silver Pied Peacock,” will be opening on September 24th, 2021, at 6 pm and will be on view until November 6th, 2021, with the cooperation of Galerie Lelong & Co., New York. “I am so honored to continue to carry out NLFA’s mission by bringing Petah’s important work to Houston,” says NLFA founder and owner, Nancy Littlejohn.

Petah Coyne is a New York based contemporary sculptor and photographer best known for her small- and large-scale hanging sculptures and floor installations. Working in innovative and disparate materials, her media has ranged from the organic to the ephemeral, from incorporating dead fish, mud, sticks, hay, black sand, specially-formulated and patented wax, satin ribbons, silk flowers, to more recently, glass, velvet, taxidermy and cast wax statuary. Unafraid to confront a range of subjects, or tackle contemporary themes, Coyne’s innate dualities are transposed in the dichotomous themes of her work: transformation and constancy; life and loss; beauty and darkness.

Coyne’s NLFA exhibition,“A Silver Pied Peacock,” is comprised of works from a mixture of medias ranging from black and white silver gelatin photographs to wax and taxidermy sculptures to delicate hand-blown glass and includes a never-before-seen work.

Her work is in numerous permanent museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art; Metropolitan Museum of Art; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; Whitney Museum of American Art; Brooklyn Museum; Philadelphia Museum of Art; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden; Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art; Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma; and the Amorepacific Museum of Art among others.

Born in Oklahoma City in 1953, Coyne currently lives in New York and is represented by Galerie Lelong & Co., New York; Nunu Fine Art, Taiwan; and Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston.

