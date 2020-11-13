Pascal Pinaud and Philippe Ramette met at the Villa Arson, when Noël Dolla was a professor. During the period they were enrolled in Dolla's studio, disputation still informed the school's program[…]Since then, Pinaud and Ramette have become masters in their own right; it's no longer a question of Dolla distributing the roles of opponents and respondents in order to teach pictorial argumentation.

Today, the three artists share the gallery walls in a decidedly triangular discussion, where all sides are equal[…]Real plastic art is visual not verbal. Though each artist stays focused on his own investigations, the general theme of the exhibition is suffused with conceptual clarity.

Pinaud does not question paintings, he makes them. In Sans titre 2006[…], Deep Black Mitsubushi[…]or Sans titre 2009[…]he generates analytical painting without wallowing in demonstrations[…]His experiments in the series Patère (coat hook) are particularly suave: all while maintaining its autonomy, each work appropriates the wall space upon which it is suspended; and gives it dynamism, without ever referring to the real world or to the expression of sentiment[…]

Philippe Ramette's conceptual ethic is expressed through a sophisticated humor. This serves him both as a weapon and a shield. Thus armed, he takes his place in the pictorial debate even though his favored medium is photography. With no faith in reason, his work exploits the visual paradoxes that call into question the point of view— the artist's or the spectator's[…]

[Noël Dolla’s] Plis et Replis (folds and pleats) redeploy, in a perfectly formalist experiment, dots and gauze on stretched canvas[…]Paintings from the Sniper series are all stamped on their backs with the date 14 May 2018 (when Israeli sharpshooters killed 56 weaponless Palestinians during a march commemorating the Nakba)[..]His participation concludes with Hygiène Performance, a flying trapeze act swinging between past and present, in his words, to ensure the future of his work by taking into account and against all accounts the history of his own painting and that of the Supports/Surfaces movement. Don't hold your breath, Dolla always lands on his feet.

Rachel Stella,

July 2020