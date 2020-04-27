Norbert Bisky

Until May 23 (Paris, 28 rue du Grenier-Saint-Lazare)

In this new series of works, German painter Norbert Bisky plunges us into the heart of his native capital city—the wild “Desmadre Berlin” of the inter-war period, a world of hedonism and anarchy whose traces are still to be found on the city’s walls today.

Jim Dine

Until May 28 (Brussels)

Jim Dine presents a retrospective of his print work, a process for which he is recognized as one of the great masters. These twenty-four pieces, created between 1981 and 2015, show his insatiable curiosity about the art of printing as he experiments with a variety of complex techniques, from xylography to collagraphy, intaglio, lithography, carborundum, photogravure, aquatint, and digital printing.

Billie Zangewa

Until June 6 (Paris, 30 rue Beaubourg)

“Soldier of Love” presents the work of an engaged artist. Billie Zangewa is a golden-fingered embroiderer whose autobiographical works deftly combine personal experience with universal subjects. Scraps of silk and colorful, shiny textiles mingle delicately in the exhibition’s ten or so figurative compositions, painting narrative portraits that extol love in all its many facets.