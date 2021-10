Rendered in a hand reminiscent of the Old Masters, Dinos Chapman forages an iconography traditionally associated with the naive and the playful - dinosaurs, flowers, birdies, bees, bunnies, & wide-eyed children peppered with the occasional skull, limned in glitter, or, a candy-colored noose — to create a potent ecosystem of drawings, watercolors, glitter works and canvases that mines the gothic crevasses and corners of the human psyche.