Ortuzar Projects is pleased to present “Frederick Weston,” an exhibition realized in collaboration with the late artist and Gordon Robichaux. Weston (b. 1946, Memphis; d. 2020, New York) was a menswear designer, activist, artist, and poet who called New York City home for nearly fifty years. This exhibition is the most extensive survey of Weston’s work to date, and includes drawings, altered photocopies and dot matrix prints, multimedia collage works, and a series of body maps all completed between 1979 and this year.

A book-length conversation between Weston and acclaimed author Samuel R. Delany will be published by Visual AIDS in early 2021, as the seventh volume in the DUETS series.

Frederick Weston performed lectures and readings for Visual AIDS as well as at Gordon Robichaux, New York (2019); Artists Space, New York (2018); and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (2016). His solo installations and projects were exhibited at La Galleria, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, New York (2018); Gordon Robichaux, New York (2019); and the Ace Hotel (2020). His mid-career retrospective, For Colored Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When All You Ever Needed Was the Blues, was organized by the Rankin Art Gallery, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan (2011). His work also featured in the survey exhibition Tag: Proposals on Queer Play and the Ways Forward, Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (2018).

