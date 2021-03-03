P·P·O·W is pleased to present Guadalupe Maravilla’s “Seven Ancestral Stomachs,” the artist’s first solo presentation with the gallery. Combining sculpture, painting, performative acts, and installation, Maravilla grounds his transdisciplinary practice in activism and healing. For Maravilla, his own life story is his primary material.

Maravilla was part of the first wave of unaccompanied, undocumented children to arrive at the United States border in the 1980s as a result of the Salvadoran Civil War. While Maravilla emigrated at the age of eight, he became a US citizen at the age of twenty-six. Yet it was not until his recovery from colon cancer in 2013 that he felt the urgency to speak out about the struggles many undocumented immigrants and their families face. Maravilla explores how the trauma undocumented immigrants experience physically manifests in the body. Reflecting upon his own battle with cancer, which began in his gut, as well as that of members of his family, Maravilla examines how genetic trauma manifests in the body over generations. Throughout the many teachings Maravilla experienced in his healing process, one notion kept returning—if one cleanses properly, they will heal seven generations back and seven generations forward.

Discovering sound therapy during his cancer radiation treatment, Maravilla has since developed a series of vertical, large-scale, free-standing sculptures, titled Disease Throwers. Functioning as headdresses, instruments, and shrines, the towering sculptures serve as symbols of renewal, generating vibrational sound from gongs. In addition to Disease Throwers, Maravilla will unveil a new series of wall sculptures which embody the seven stomachs of the artist’s ancestors alongside a series of retablos chronicling his healing journey. Surrounding the walls of the Seven Ancestral Stomachs is Maravilla’s reinterpretation of the popular Salvadorian children’s game, Tripa Chuca or “Dirty Guts,” in which two players take turns drawing lines that never intersect.