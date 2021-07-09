P·P·O·W is pleased to present “Madonnas and Hand Warmers,” Ann Agee’s third solo exhibition with the gallery. Showcasing the latest wares from the “Agee Manufacturing Company,” the fictitious enterprise that has motivated Agee’s three-decade career in ceramics, this tour de force exhibition will be comprised of more than one hundred unique works that form two elaborate series of aesthetically and materially diverse sculptures. Agee’s practice has focused on replicating objects by hand, a process employed to simulate mass production and engage ambiguous delineations between fine art, design, and craft; histories of cultural appropriation and exchange; and the range of women’s lived experiences.

Inspired by late-seventeenth and early-eighteenth century Italian folk salt cellars in the collection of the Davanzati Palace in Florence, Agee’s series “Madonnas of the Girl Child” depicts women and girls. Made from a variety of clays, formed with different techniques, modeled in myriad sizes, glazed in numerous patterns, and fired in multiple kilns and at various temperatures, these sculptures realistically or abstractly engage motifs of the divine infant. Whether being breastfed, cradled, or corralled, these girls are held up by their mothers and endowed with aptitude and virtue, regardless of their appearance. The sheer panoply on view will showcase Agee’s mastery of the medium and her delight in experimentation.

Agee’s figurative sculptures will be complimented by her ongoing series of “Hand Warmers.” Also inspired by Italian folk pottery, these vessels reference footwear and were historically meant to be filled with hot water and clasped to warm one’s hands. When such objects were in fashion, Florence was plagued by violence and upper-class women lived most of their lives in chilly palaces, resigned to pursuing the arts or domestic labor. Preceding the “Madonna of the Girl Child” series, “Hand Warmers” exemplifies Agee’s deft technical skill; sophisticated synthetization of cultural histories; and ingenuity with color, pattern, and form.