SPOTLIGHT

A Swiftly Tilting Planet

March 31 – April 14, 2020

Online Viewing Room

It is morning, Senlin says, and in the morning

When the light drips through the shutters like the dew,

I arise, I face the sunrise,

And do the things my fathers learned to do.

—Conrad Aiken, “Morning Song” from Senlin: A Biography (1918)

Pace Gallery presents “A Swiftly Tilting Planet,” a digital exhibition that celebrates the persistence of beauty, the promise of renewal, and the power of slowness and introspection during periods of uncertainty or upheaval. Curated by Adam Sheffer, Vice President, and Oliver Shultz, Curatorial Director, the exhibition takes its title from the “Morning Song” in Conrad Aiken’s book-length poem Senlin: A Biography, written during the 1918 flu pandemic and at the end of World War I. As a point of departure, Sheffer and Shultz reflect on the poem’s invitation to discover joy in moments of quotidian ritual, an idea that resonates across a collection of works by seminal artists in a wide range of media, including photography, drawing, painting, and sculpture. From minimal gestures of line and radiant applications of color to the palpable materiality of each work, this group exhibition attests to art’s capacity to serve as a collective beacon for the enduring vitality of both nature and the human spirit on what Aiken calls the “swiftly tilting planet” that we occupy together.

Through this elemental language of humble or everyday forms, “A Swiftly Tilting Planet” expresses the inexhaustibility of beauty even in moments of turmoil and tumult. The exhibition points to the continued possibility of sensuous exchange and sublime simplicity that remains open to us through encounters with great works of art. The full list of artists includes: Lynda Benglis, Harry Callahan, William Eggleston, Eric Fischl, Peter Hujar, Alex Katz, Sol LeWitt, Brice Marden, Elizabeth Murray, Lucas Samaras, Arlene Schechet, and Richard Tuttle. The exhibition will be on view in Pace’s Online Viewing Rooms from March 31 through April 14, 2020.