Mitchell Johnson is known for his particular and subtle use of color. Susan Emerling described Johnson’s paintings in a 2004 review published in Artnews Magazine:

“Johnson’s latest oil paintings of European beach scenes are fresh and pleasing. Using large brushy strokes and bright, often improbable colors, Johnson gives dynamic form to everyday life with an Impressionistic sensibility…Overall, the exhibition [at Terrence Rogers Fine Art in Los Angeles] revealed the sure hand of a devoted colorist able to extract visual tension from the world around him.”

Despite Emerling’s praise Johnson was criticized by his teachers Nell Blaine and Larry Rivers. Blaine felt that Johnson needed to choose between abstraction and representation. Rivers mocked Johnson’s landscapes and houses. Johnson’s New York dealer, Peter Tatistcheff, tried to get him to stop including houses in his paintings. Johnson’s defense has always been straightforward: “all of my paintings are abstract…the houses, chairs and architecture are a scaffolding for organizing the shapes and colors that form a painting. I’m not trying to represent a place or time of day.”

Flea Street Cafe in Menlo Park, hosts an exhibit of paintings by Johnson in December, 2021. Although he is now known for large abstract work and paintings of New England, Johnson has made annual painting trips to Europe since 1989. While traveling Johnson works on small compositions that explore the tension between abstraction and representation and reveal the influence of the artists he reveres: Vuillard, Matisse, Morandi and Corot.

This exhibit will include new paintings and several early landscapes never exhibited. Johnson’s paintings are in many private collections and 29 museums.

Request a digital catalog: mitchell.catalog@gmail.com

Follow on instagram: @mitchell_johnson_artist.

Complete biography at www.mitchelljohnson.com

