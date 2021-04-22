Pamela Walsh Gallery is pleased to present “Color Continuum: Selected Works 1988-2021,” a survey exhibition of paintings by Bay Area artist Mitchell Johnson. Color Continuum reveals Mitchell’s journey as an artist who has dedicated his practice to the exploration of color. This collection features paintings that span over 30 years of his career, from early abstract work and landscapes to recent large-scale cityscapes. The works show how color enables Johnson to move seamlessly between abstraction and representation. His unique visual language makes him one of the most exciting contemporary artists working in the United States today.

Mitchell Johnson (b. 1964) divides his time between his studio in the Bay Area and his painting trips to New England, Europe and Asia. Throughout the 1990s, Johnson exhibited at major galleries in San Francisco (Hackett-Freedman, Campbell Thiebaud), New York (Tatistcheff Gallery), Santa Fe (Mitchell Brown Fine Art), Richmond (Reynolds Gallery), St. Helena (I. Wolk Gallery), Denver (Robischon Gallery) and Los Angeles (Terrence Rogers Fine Art). Johnson has been a visiting artist at The American Academy in Rome, Borgo Finocchieto, and the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. His work can be found in over 700 private collections and the permanent collections of 29 museums including the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; Galleria Nazionale D’Arte Moderna, Rome; Crocker Art Museum; Oakland Museum of Art Foundation; New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe and Museo Morandi, Bologna, Italy. Most recently, Two Chairs (Wellfleet), 2019 was acquired by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, VA.

Johnson moved to the Bay Area in 1990 after finishing his MFA at Parsons in New York where he studied with many former students of Hans Hofmann: Paul Resika, Larry Rivers, Nell Blaine, Wolf Kahn, Leland Bell, Robert DeNiro, Sr and Jane Freilicher.

