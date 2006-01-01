Curated by Sherrie Levine, the exhibition “Bernd and Hilla Becher, Sarah Charlesworth, Sherrie Levine” brings together three related approaches to conceptual image-making, (post-)modernism, and the genre of the still life—understood both as a depiction of everyday inanimate objects and, in a broader sense, as a formal representation of a specific time and place through its cultural artifacts.

View a 360° digital walkthrough of the exhibition here or on the gallery’s website.

Included in the presentation is a selection of the Bechers’ groundbreaking typologies. Systematically photographing architectural structures, the pair organized their images in these conceptual categories in order to render comparable the unique details of each form. In the twilight of the industrial age, their loving census of steel and cement structures outlines a still life of modernity.

In 2006, Sarah Charlesworth produced her Concrete Color series—refined photographs of precisely ordered dishes of hand-mixed paint. As visualizations of classical theories of color and the contemporary tools of digital photography, the works reveal the constructed nature of the photographic medium.

Sherrie Levine’s Salubra 3 references color charts produced by renowned architect Le Corbusier in 1931. As a kind of über-realistic still life, the work proposes a sensuous experience of the architect’s chromatic range, while also inviting a reappraisal of the utopian ideals at the core of High Modernism and the International Style.