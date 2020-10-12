Opening at Paula Cooper Gallery on Thursday, October 15, 2020, is a one-person exhibition of new work by Cecily Brown—the artist’s second with the gallery. Painting with a diverse palette, from warm polychrome hues to brooding velvety blacks, Brown’s work demonstrates a unique combination of abstraction and figuration. Transcending classical notions of genre and narrative, she draws from a wide range of art-historical motifs and contemporary references, building her compositions with a panoply of impassioned brushstrokes and compressed depth of field.



Begun in 2019, Brown’s earliest paintings in the exhibition evolved from her interest in the work of the seventeenth-century Flemish master Frans Snyders, with particular attention to his ‘nature mortes’ and ‘concert of birds’ paintings. Executed in grand scale, Brown’s forms seem to sporadically ignite across the canvas—gesturing toward vitality and sybarite worldly pleasures. Evoking a liminal place and time, these works explore the idea of shifting narratives.



Produced in the recent spring and summer months, a number of intimate easel-sized Bedroom Paintings mark a notable shift in tone. Depicting interior scenes of individuals or couples in erotic entanglements, the series introduces impassable straight lines and hyper-dense brushwork, suggesting a disquiet that belies their domestic subject matter and soft pastel hues.